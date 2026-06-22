FIFA World Cup 2026 | Is it time to worry for Belgium?

<p>Belgium had arrived to this year’s<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup"> FIFA World Cup</a> with renewed optimism and a shot at redemption. Their squad, packed with talent and a blend of both veterans as well as young and emerging stars was expected to comfortably make their way through Group G. But instead of a deep run into the knockout stages, the Red Devils find themselves clawing out of the brink of elimination. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belgium">Belgium </a>are third in the group with just two points earned from their first two matches. Their journey began against Egypt and saw a 1-1 stalemate at the end of the 90 minutes. Their second game against Iran on Sunday was an opportunity to undo any damage and make themselves the table toppers, but it was worse. A goalless, 0-0 draw against Iran pushed them further down the order. </p><p>Meanwhile, Egypt’s 3-1 victory over New Zealand propelled them to the top of the group, now boasting 4 points. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Alireza Beiranvand does the star turn as Iran keep hopes alive by holding Belgium.<p>The results could have been worse for the Belgians, but what is more concerning is their performances on the pitch. A team with world-class talent such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and Jeremey Doku among others should not be facing such a crisis on paper. But things on the pitch are not what they seem. </p><p>The Red Devils — who are widely considered an offensive threat — have scored just one goal over their two games, and that too coming with the help of an Egyptian own goal. Lack of chances created in the final third has exposed the Belgium national squad and their plans of attack.</p><p>In their first game of the World Cup against Egypt, Belgium had only a slight upper hand with 54 per cent possession and more accuracy with their passing. They were up on the Egyptians in terms of big chances, creating 31 times throughout the match compared to Egypt’s 27. However, both teams’ shots on target ended equal at just 3, with Belgium having a better expected goals figure at 1.35. </p><p>But conversion was the problem as dominance with the ball rarely translated into meaningful goal scoring opportunities.</p><p>Against Iran, stats seemed to be even more favoured to Belgium’s side. Possession for the Belgians was 70 per cent and they dominated the expected goals figure 1.79 to Iran’s mere 0.62. They took 16 more shots and had 4 more shots on target with 42 touches in the opponent’s box compared to the opponent with just 15 touches in their box. </p><p>The game also witnessed utter midfield domination by the Red Devils, who had 533 passes completed at an 86 per cent accuracy — almost showing off against the Iranians’ 198 passes completed at a 73 per cent accuracy. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'Thank you LA for your hospitality': Iran leaves note of thanks in locker room after draw with Belgium.<p>It is clear these issues only became more prevalent in the second group match against Iran. Belgium again dominated the ball and spent long periods inside the Iranian half but found themselves repeatedly frustrated by a well-drilled defensive unit. </p><p>However, Belgium did miss out on Jeremy Doku and his explosive pace and dribbling ability in this second group-stage match. The winger temporarily left Belgium's training camp in the United States to be with his wife for the birth of their first child and was unavailable for selection. </p><p>The only reason, it seems, that Belgium had a goalless draw is because Nathan Ngoy had to stop an obvious coring opportunity by Iran. He was shown a red card late in the contest for it and Belgium was forced to finish the match with ten men.</p><p>Their current form is reminiscent of uncomfortable memories from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Belgium failed to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 1998. </p><p>Belgium’s final hopes lie with their final group-stage opponents, New Zealand, who have shown admirable resilience but have also displayed significant vulnerabilities. </p><p>They are capable of being a consistent goal scoring side, but have struggled to cope with heavy attacking opponents like Egypt and Iran due to the lack of defence. </p><p>Lucky enough for Belgium, the potential to be a heavy attacking competitor runs through their squad. De Bruyne’s creativity, Lukaku’s physical presence, Trossard’s movement and the potential return of Doku should provide enough firepower to cause trouble in New Zealand’s box. </p><p>Qualification, unfortunately, is no longer entirely in the Belgian’s hands, but victory in the final group stage game could certainly keep their knockout hopes alive. </p><p>For a nation that entered the tournament with ambitions of challenging for the title, Belgium’s World Cup is in danger of ending, and with their attack misfiring and the pressure steadily building, the question now feels entirely justified: is it time to worry for Belgium? </p>