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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Is it time to worry for Belgium?

Belgium find themselves third in their group with one group-stage game remaining against New Zealand.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:36 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsBelgiumFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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