FIFA World Cup 2026 | Is the age of managers dawning at the international level?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be a tournament defined by elite managers, breaking tradition.

In one line

Key points

• Elite managers in international football Countries are hiring top club managers like Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel, signalling a shift in international football's perception.

• Historical rarity of foreign managers Only eight teams have won the World Cup, and winning with a foreign manager has been nearly impossible until recently.

• Managerial legacy at international level Managers like Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni have cemented legacies in international football, challenging the club-centric view of elite coaching.

• Challenges of international management International managers face limited time to develop tactics and must maximise performance in short bursts, unlike club football.