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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Is the age of managers dawning at the international level?

International management has long been seen as an island to itself, with a firm belief that football's elite coaches and managers are found in club football.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:00 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | A manager’s tournament?

In one line
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be a tournament defined by elite managers, breaking tradition.
Key points
Elite managers in international football
Countries are hiring top club managers like Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel, signalling a shift in international football's perception.
Historical rarity of foreign managers
Only eight teams have won the World Cup, and winning with a foreign manager has been nearly impossible until recently.
Managerial legacy at international level
Managers like Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni have cemented legacies in international football, challenging the club-centric view of elite coaching.
Challenges of international management
International managers face limited time to develop tactics and must maximise performance in short bursts, unlike club football.
Rise of the manager as a figurehead
The World Cup 2026 may feature managers as iconic as the players, reflecting their growing influence and control in international football.
Key statistics
8
Number of teams that have won the World Cup historically
24
Years since Brazil last won the World Cup
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:00 IST
FootballSports NewsWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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