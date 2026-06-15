FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ivory Coast: A team to look out for?

<p>Ivory Coast, or Cote d’Ivoire, have been lighting up the global stage for football with their recent performances against teams — teams that should pummel them with their quality of skill and world-class players. </p><p>After a 12-year absence from the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa%20world%20cup"> FIFA World Cup</a>, Ivory Coast were placed into quite the difficult group, having to face giants like Germany and Ecuador. </p><p>They were not spared even in their friendlies prior to the World Cup, playing against teams like South Korea and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> to test their mantle before reaching the world stage. </p><p>Under recently appointed manager, Emerse Fae, Les Elephants went on to win the African Cup of Nations after defeating big teams like Senegal, DR Congo and Nigeria in the finals. He also led them to the world cup, going unbeaten and topping their qualifying group with 26 points. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Amad Diallo's strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador.<p>Eyebrows started to rise when they beat South Korea 4-0 and Scotland 1-0 in couple friendlies in the Spring. But then, just days before the opening of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as if their morale couldn't grow any higher, they beat European giants and title favourites France in a comeback 2-1 victory. </p><p>In their opening match of the World Cup on Monday, they faced Ecuador — a squad that had not lost their previous 19 international friendlies, some against dangerous teams around the globe. </p><p>A full match of football later and in the 90th minute, Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo struck into the bottom-left corner of the net from 14 yards out. A sensational, debut goal for the 23-year old gave Ivory Coast the three points many thought they would not get until their last group stage game against Curacao. </p><p>The win against Ecuador brought them up four places on FIFA’s global rankings for men’s squads up to 29 while it dropped Ecuador five places from 23. This success is largely to do with their recent shift in style of play. </p><p>Under Fae, they have moved to more defensive and midfield focused formations, placing 4 in the back without question, but experimenting with either 4 or 3 in the midfield — resulting in 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formations. </p><p>This style of play is helpful to the team by creating natural triangles between any three adjacent players. It works to provide any player with the ball several passing options during any point of the match. The goal is to play possession-based football and increase passing accuracy but surprisingly, the opponents usually get higher possession percentage, passes and pass accuracy. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar have a point to prove while chasing dream.<p>This is due to Fae emphasising a counter-attacking tactic. The midfield works as a split between attacking from the wings and going back to help defence. The defence packs up the box until the opponent loses possession and immediately sends it forward through the attacking midfielders to the strikers. </p><p>This is evident in the past four matches, with all teams combined having scored a total of one goal, compared to Les Elephants’ eight. </p><p>They play four-time world champions Germany six days from now and for Ivory Coast, playing a 4-3-3 could potentially rival the Germans’ classic 4-2-3-1 formation. More midfield domination and focusing this time on possession could limit the opponent’s scoring chances while also maintaining defensive structure.</p><p>If all goes well, even a draw against the European giants, solidifies their ticket to the knockout stages. Either way, this is an African team that has a point to prove on the world’s biggest sporting stage. </p>