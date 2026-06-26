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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ivory Coast advance as Pepe scores twice to send tiny Curacao home

Pepe netted in ​the seventh ⁠and 64th minute to ensure second spot in Group E ⁠for ‌the Ivorians and condemn tiny Curacao to ‌bottom spot and elimination ⁠from the tournament.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:29 IST
FootballSports NewsIvory CoastCuracao

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