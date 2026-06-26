FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ivory Coast advance as Pepe scores twice to send tiny Curacao home

<p>Philadelphia: Striker Nicolas Pepe scored both goals as Ivory Coast beat Curacao 2-0 on Thursday to book a place in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">World Cup</a> knockout stage for the first time.</p><p>Pepe netted in the seventh and 64th minute to ensure second spot in Group E for the Ivorians and condemn tiny Curacao to bottom spot and elimination from the tournament.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Africa writes history with first-ever knockout stage qualification.<p>Ivory Coast, with six points, finished runners-up to Germany in their group, and qualified for the knockout stage for the first time in four attempts.</p><p>In the last 32, the Ivory Coast will play in Dallas on Tuesday against the runners-up in Group I, to be decided later on Thursday.</p>