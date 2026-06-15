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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Japan battle back to draw 2-2 with Netherlands in Texas thriller

After a ​first half frustrated by Japan's compact defending, the Netherlands broke the deadlock in the 51st minute.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 22:22 IST
FootballSports NewsJapanNetherlandsFIFA World Cup 2026

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