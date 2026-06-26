FIFA World Cup 2026 | Japan draw 1-1 with Sweden to finish second in Group F

<p>Dallas: Japan held on to draw 1-1 with Sweden in their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">World Cu</a>p match on Thursday to finish runners-up in Group F and book a meeting in the knockout stage with five-times champions Brazil after an Anthony Elanga strike cancelled out Daizen Maeda's opener.</p><p>Japan’s Maeda broke the deadlock early in the second half following a cagey opening period when he timed a run perfectly into the box and finished from Ritsu Doan’s pinpoint pass.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage.<p>Sweden responded minutes later after Elanga carried the ball before unleashing a long-range shot that beat Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Alexander Isak nearly found the winner for Sweden deep in second-half stoppage time but Suzuki managed to tip his glancing header onto the crossbar.</p><p>Japan finished on five points behind group winners the Netherlands on seven points. Japan face Brazil in a round of 32 clash on Monday in Houston while Sweden move on with four points as one of the best third-place teams. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Christian Radnedge)</p>