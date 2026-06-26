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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Japan draw 1-1 with Sweden to finish second in Group F

Japan’s ​Maeda broke ⁠the deadlock early in the second half following a cagey opening period when he timed a ⁠run ‌perfectly into the box and finished from Ritsu Doan’s ‌pinpoint pass.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 01:18 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 01:18 IST
FootballSports NewsJapanSwedenFIFA World Cup 2026

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