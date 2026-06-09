FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'When you step on the pitch, he will be in your thoughts and heart': Diogo Jota's widow pens emotional letter to Andy Robertson

<p>Scotland captain Andy Robertson said he will be playing for former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> after receiving a letter from the late Portuguese forward's widow ahead of the tournament.</p><p>Jota and Robertson became close friends during their time at Liverpool before the former's spell there was cruelly cut short when he died, aged 28, in a car crash last July.</p>.Liverpool players to wear 'Forever 20' patches in Jota's memory.<p>Robertson had paid tribute to Jota after the Scots secured their place at the finals for the first time since 1998.</p><p>Rute Cardoso, the mother of Jota's three children, said in her letter -- which FIFA published along with a video of Robertson reading it -- his words that night had touched her deeply.</p>.<p>"When I heard your words and learnt what you felt on that day when Scotland qualified for the World Cup, after so many years of waiting, I realised that Diogo never truly left the pitch," wrote Cardoso, who married Jota days before he died alongside his brother Andre Silva.</p><p>"By achieving that moment and securing your place at the World Cup, you won't be going alone.</p><p>"You'll be taking his dream with you too. And when you step on to the pitch, I know it won't just be you walking out. Diogo will be with you in your thoughts, in your steps, in your heart.</p><p>"So today, I want to thank you. Thank you for not forgetting him.</p><p>"Thank you for taking him with you. Thank you for turning the pain of loss into strength and into something so beautiful.</p><p>"That's how we do it here at home too. Every day. He would be, and is, incredibly proud of you.</p><p>"Cherish that dream, Andy. Live it for yourself and for him."</p><p>Robertson said Cardoso's letter would stay with him for a "very long time".</p><p>"I'll carry him in my heart and I know he'll be with me come the first game, come the second game, come the third game and hopefully beyond that," said Robertson.</p><p>"He's always there. The memories are always something that we bring up and sometimes laugh, sometimes cry.</p><p>"And that will be no different, especially going into a tournament which is full of emotion. I know he'll be right at the front of my mind.</p><p>"I'm not only just playing for me. I'm playing for both of us."</p><p>Robertson will hope to honour the memory of Jota by becoming the first Scotland skipper to lead the side into the knock-out stages of the finals at the ninth attempt.</p><p>The Scots open their campaign against Haiti on June 13 in Boston, followed by tougher dates with African champions Morocco, also in Boston on June 19, and five-time winners Brazil on June 24 in Miami.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>