Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'When you step on the pitch, he will be in your thoughts and heart': Diogo Jota's widow pens emotional letter to Andy Robertson

Jota and Robertson had become close friends during their time at Liverpool before the former's spell there was cruelly cut short when he died in a car crash last July.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 13:07 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us