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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Kylian Mbappe joins list of players breaking records at the World Cup

28-year old forward Kylian Mbappe has finally arrived to the party in spectacular fashion.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:31 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAKylian MbappeFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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