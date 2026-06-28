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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Late surge lifts DR Congo past Uzbekistan, into knockout stage

Eldor Shomurodov tallied in the 10th minute for Uzbekistan, who were eliminated after being outscored 11-2 in group play during their first World Cup appearance.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 02:56 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 02:56 IST
FootballSports NewsDemocratic Republic of CongoUzbekistanFIFA World Cup 2026

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