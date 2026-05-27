Key points

• Messi's injury status Messi suffered muscle fatigue in his left hamstring but initial reports suggest his fitness is not severely compromised.

• Coach's reaction Scaloni stated the news was not as bad as feared and awaits further tests before making decisions.

• Expected World Cup return Messi is widely expected to play in his sixth World Cup, though he has not confirmed his participation.

• Argentina's campaign Argentina begin their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 16 against Algeria, followed by matches against Austria and Jordan.