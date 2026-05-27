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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Argentina coach Scaloni downplays Messi's hamstring injury ahead of World Cup 2026.
Key points
• Messi's injury status
Messi suffered muscle fatigue in his left hamstring but initial reports suggest his fitness is not severely compromised.
• Coach's reaction
Scaloni stated the news was not as bad as feared and awaits further tests before making decisions.
• Expected World Cup return
Messi is widely expected to play in his sixth World Cup, though he has not confirmed his participation.
• Argentina's campaign
Argentina begin their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 16 against Algeria, followed by matches against Austria and Jordan.
• Inter Miami's caution
Messi was substituted early due to fatigue and pitch conditions, with Inter Miami prioritising his long-term fitness.
Key statistics
6 (record-matching)
World Cup appearances
73rd minute
Substitution timing
June 11
World Cup start date
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:14 IST