Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi injury update: Fitness not that bad, says Argentina coach Scaloni

Though Messi has not confirmed his plans to play, the 38-year-old is expected to return for what would be a record-matching sixth appearance at World Cup.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi injury update: Fitness not that bad, says Argentina coach Scaloni

In one line
Argentina coach Scaloni downplays Messi's hamstring injury ahead of World Cup 2026.
Key points
Messi's injury status
Messi suffered muscle fatigue in his left hamstring but initial reports suggest his fitness is not severely compromised.
Coach's reaction
Scaloni stated the news was not as bad as feared and awaits further tests before making decisions.
Expected World Cup return
Messi is widely expected to play in his sixth World Cup, though he has not confirmed his participation.
Argentina's campaign
Argentina begin their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 16 against Algeria, followed by matches against Austria and Jordan.
Inter Miami's caution
Messi was substituted early due to fatigue and pitch conditions, with Inter Miami prioritising his long-term fitness.
Key statistics
38
Messi's age
6 (record-matching)
World Cup appearances
73rd minute
Substitution timing
June 11
World Cup start date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 09:14 IST
FootballSports NewsFootball NewsLionel MessiArgentinaFifa world cupInjuryFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us