FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi makes history yet again

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Lionel Messi breaks four FIFA World Cup records, including most goals and appearances, as Argentina advance to the knockout stages.
Key points
• Record-breaking goals
Messi surpassed Miroslav Klose’s record with his 18th World Cup goal, scoring twice in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria.
• Most World Cup matches
He now holds the record for most FIFA World Cup matches played (28) and minutes played (2,489).
• Unmatched success rate
Messi has a 64.2% win rate in World Cup matches, winning 18 of the 28 he has featured in.
• Argentina’s dominance
All five goals scored by Argentina in their first two matches were by Messi, securing their spot in the knockout stages.
• Legacy continues
With Argentina qualified, Messi is set to compete in more World Cup 2026 matches, adding to his legendary status.
Key statistics
28
Most World Cup matches played
2,489
Most minutes played in World Cups
64.2%
Win rate in World Cup matches
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 23 June 2026, 06:12 IST