FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi breaks Klose's record, becomes all-time leading scorer in history

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Lionel Messi becomes the all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 17 goals.
Key facts
• Historic milestone
Messi broke Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 World Cup goals, cementing his legacy as the tournament's greatest scorer.
• Record-breaking performance
He achieved this feat during Argentina's opening match in the 2026 World Cup, scoring a crucial goal against Austria.
• Path to greatness
Messi had earlier equalled Klose's record with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, setting the stage for his historic goal.
• Argentina's title defence
The achievement came as Argentina began their campaign to defend their 2022 World Cup title in North America.
Key statistics
17
Messi's World Cup goals
16
Klose's previous record
3-0
Argentina's opening match result
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Published 22 June 2026, 17:56 IST