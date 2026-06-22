FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi breaks Klose's record, becomes all-time leading scorer in history

Lionel Messi becomes the all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 17 goals.

In one line

Key facts

• Historic milestone Messi broke Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 World Cup goals, cementing his legacy as the tournament's greatest scorer.

• Record-breaking performance He achieved this feat during Argentina's opening match in the 2026 World Cup, scoring a crucial goal against Austria.

• Path to greatness Messi had earlier equalled Klose's record with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, setting the stage for his historic goal.