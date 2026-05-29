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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi to lead Argentina's title defence

The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward will play ⁠in his sixth World Cup, extending his national ‌record.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 05:24 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsLionel MessiArgentinian Lionel Messi

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