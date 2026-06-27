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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi will begin Argentina group final on bench

The ability to rest the superstar for the game in ‌Arlington, Texas, comes about thanks ‌to Argentina's status as group winners.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 02:58 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 02:58 IST
FootballSports NewsLionel MessiArgentinaFIFA World Cup 2026

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