FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi's 'dubious' record with penalties

Lionel Messi sets a dubious record with his third World Cup penalty miss.

Key points

• Third penalty miss Messi missed his third World Cup penalty in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria, becoming the player with the most missed penalties in World Cup matches excluding shootouts.

• VAR penalty awarded A VAR review led to a penalty for Argentina after Lautaro Martínez was fouled inside the box, with Messi taking the spot kick.

• Record-breaking performance Despite the miss, Messi scored two goals in the match, securing Argentina's place in the knockout stages and adding to his World Cup legacy.

• Previous misses Messi previously missed penalties against Iceland in 2018 and Poland in 2022, now holding the unwanted record.