FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi's 'dubious' record with penalties

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Lionel Messi sets a dubious record with his third World Cup penalty miss.
Key points
• Third penalty miss
Messi missed his third World Cup penalty in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria, becoming the player with the most missed penalties in World Cup matches excluding shootouts.
• VAR penalty awarded
A VAR review led to a penalty for Argentina after Lautaro Martínez was fouled inside the box, with Messi taking the spot kick.
• Record-breaking performance
Despite the miss, Messi scored two goals in the match, securing Argentina's place in the knockout stages and adding to his World Cup legacy.
• Previous misses
Messi previously missed penalties against Iceland in 2018 and Poland in 2022, now holding the unwanted record.
• Missed opportunity
Scoring the penalty would have made Messi the all-time FIFA World Cup goalscorer, but the miss instead awarded him a different record.
Key statistics
3
Number of penalty misses by Messi in World Cup matches
8th minute
Minutes into the game when Messi took the penalty
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 23 June 2026, 08:10 IST