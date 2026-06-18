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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Luis Diaz shines as Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1

Uzbekistan equalised on the hour ⁠mark after a shot from striker Eldor Shomurodov was ‌spilled by goalkeeper Camilo ‌Vargas and Abbosbek Fayzullaev was ‌on the line to head ‌in.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 04:22 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 04:22 IST
Sports NewsColombiaFIFAUzbekistanFIFA World Cup 2026

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