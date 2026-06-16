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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lukaku's introduction earns Belgium 1-1 draw with Egypt

Egypt opened the scoring against the run of play on 19 minutes through a powerful strike by midfielder Emam Ashour for his first international goal.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:49 IST
FootballSports NewsBelgiumEgyptFIFA World Cup 2026

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