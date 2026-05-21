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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Manuel Neuer earns surprise recall to Germany squad

The 40-year-old, who plies his trade with Bayern Munich is the only remaining member of the squad that won the World Cup in 2014.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:36 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Manuel Neuer earns surprise recall to Germany squad

In one line
Germany recall 40-year-old Manuel Neuer for 2026 World Cup, his fifth tournament appearance.
Key facts
Surprise Neuer recall
Manuel Neuer, aged 40, was unexpectedly recalled to Germany's 2026 World Cup squad after retiring from international duty in 2024.
Last 2014 World Cup winner
Neuer is the sole remaining member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad.
Nagelsmann's squad choices
Julian Nagelsmann named Neuer ahead of Oliver Baumann and retained Joshua Kimmich as captain despite Neuer's return.
New talents included
Bayern Munich's 18-year-old Lennart Karl earned his first major tournament call-up, while Jamal Musiala returned after injury.
Premier League dominance
Nagelsmann's squad features a Premier League-heavy attack, including Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), and Nick Woltemade (Newcastle).
Key statistics
5
Germany's World Cup appearances
2 (2018, 2022)
Germany's World Cup group stage exits
48
2026 World Cup teams
June 11 to July 19
2026 World Cup dates
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:36 IST
FootballSports NewsFootball NewsGermanyWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Manuel Neuer

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