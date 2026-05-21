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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Germany recall 40-year-old Manuel Neuer for 2026 World Cup, his fifth tournament appearance.
Key facts
• Surprise Neuer recall
Manuel Neuer, aged 40, was unexpectedly recalled to Germany's 2026 World Cup squad after retiring from international duty in 2024.
• Last 2014 World Cup winner
Neuer is the sole remaining member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad.
• Nagelsmann's squad choices
Julian Nagelsmann named Neuer ahead of Oliver Baumann and retained Joshua Kimmich as captain despite Neuer's return.
• New talents included
Bayern Munich's 18-year-old Lennart Karl earned his first major tournament call-up, while Jamal Musiala returned after injury.
• Premier League dominance
Nagelsmann's squad features a Premier League-heavy attack, including Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), and Nick Woltemade (Newcastle).
Key statistics
5
Germany's World Cup appearances
2 (2018, 2022)
Germany's World Cup group stage exits
June 11 to July 19
2026 World Cup dates
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:36 IST