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FIFA world cup 2026 | Media rights remain unsold in India despite $65 million discount

FIFA initially valued the combined media rights of 2026 and 2030 editions at $100 million, which was recently slashed to $35 million.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 11:02 IST
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