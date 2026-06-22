FIFA World Cup 2026 | Meet Curacao’s great wall: Eloy Room

<p>Goalkeepers from debutant nations have been getting their spotlights at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>with some fantastic performances. </p><p>First, the delight came to Cape Verde’s Vozinha, who held title favorites Spain to a 0-0 draw. As a result, his followers on Instagram shot up unimaginably from 46,000 to over 10 million in just 24 hours, now standing at 15.4 million. His mother, too, received a US visa to watch her son play at the World Cup.</p><p>On Sunday, it was Eloy Room’s turn. The goalkeeper for another debutant nation and the smallest country to ever play for the World Cup in terms of population — Curacao. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Is it time to worry for Belgium?.<p>The small Caribbean nation was put in a group complete with top-tier teams each from a different corner of the world. Four-time World champions Germany, 2023 AFCON champions Ivory Coast and Ecuador, that had won their last 19 international games against global footballing giants stood between Curacao and taste of success at the World Cup. </p><p>Their World Cup debut was nothing short of harsh. In the opening fixture against Germany, Curacao were humbled 7-1, with no competition apart from a limelight on their first-ever FIFA World Cup goal. </p><p>Many expected the heavy defeat to derail Curacao’s campaign entirely. Instead, the squad produced one of the grittiest defensive displays of the tournament in their second group-stage match. </p><p>Against Ecuador, the Caribbean debutants fought to earn a goalless draw, earning the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup point and marking a historic milestone for a nation making its maiden appearance on football’s grandest stage.</p><p>Eloy Room was central to Curacao’s triumph. </p><p>At 36 years old, the goalkeeper is among the most experienced figures in this Curacao squad. Born in the Netherlands and developed through the youth ranks at Vitesse Arnhem, Room has had a career that has taken him across Europe and North America. </p><p>He represented Dutch youth teams before committing his international future to Curacao, becoming one of the faces of the nation's footballing rise over the past decade.</p><p>Even though Ecuador dominated proceedings from the opening whistle, controlling possession and pinning Curacao deep inside their own half, it wasn’t enough for Curacao’s man between the woodwork. The veteran has been instrumental in several landmark moments for Curacao, including their first-ever qualification for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and now against Ecuador, he delivered arguably the finest performance of his international career.</p><p>Before the World Cup began, Room had around 95,000 followers across his social media platforms. In the aftermath of his performance against Ecuador, that figure has skyrocketed to more than 1.1 million.</p><p>Although Curacao remain bottom of Group E with one point and face another enormous challenge against Ivory Coast in their final group-stage match, Eloy Room’s performance for 90 minutes at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington will forever hold a special place in his country’s footballing history.</p>