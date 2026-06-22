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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Meet Curacao’s great wall: Eloy Room

A goalkeeping masterclass by Curacao’s Eloy Room earns the debutants their first-ever FIFA World Cup point
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:02 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Curacao

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