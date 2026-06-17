FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mehdi Torabi gets multi-entry US visa, Official clarifies on Iran's departure from the country after match day

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Iranian striker Mehdi Torabi secures a multi-entry US visa for the 2026 World Cup amid travel complications and political tensions.
Key points
• Torabi's visa issue resolved
Mehdi Torabi received a multi-entry US visa after his previous one expired, allowing him to participate in the remainder of the 2026 World Cup.
• Iran's travel complications
The Iranian team faced visa denials for officials and logistical challenges due to US-Iran tensions, affecting their preparations.
• Political affiliations controversy
Torabi's support for the Iranian government and links to the IRGC raised concerns, as the US classifies the group as a terrorist entity.
• Strict US entry conditions
Iranian players must enter the US one day before matches and leave the same day, with no extended recovery time permitted.
• Impact on team performance
Coach Amir Ghalenoei cited travel chaos and political tensions as factors affecting Iran's performance in their opening match.
Key statistics
15
Number of Iranian officials denied US visas
Los Angeles and Seattle
Iran's group-stage matches locations
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 17 June 2026, 09:00 IST