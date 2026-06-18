FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mexico and South Korea eye knockout berth

<p>The second round of group stages matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are set to begin on Friday (June 19) and this time in Group A, it will be the lone two winners of the group facing off in the Estadio Guadalajara. </p><p>Mexico and South Korea, both beat their opponents in equally thrilling games and will look to carry the momentum into their second group stage match and seal a second victory. An important game between the two as it will most likely decide who will top the Group A table at the end of the 90 minutes, and get one step closer to getting placed in the round-of-32. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Co-hosts Mexico fire the first salvo.<p>The expansion into a 48-team FIFA World Cup in addition to the fact that the eight best third-place teams in their respective groups out of the total twelve will qualify for the knockouts confirms that a victory will secure an advancement. </p><p>Mexico will have the home advantage playing in Guadalajara and the Taegeuk Warriors, will have to battle both the Mexican national squad and the roar of their supporters at the same time. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Korea snatch 2-1 win over Czech Republic in Group A opener.<p>There is, however, a dent in the Mexican starting line-up with centre-back Cesar Montes suspended after being shown a red card in the previous game against South Africa. This will affect the tide of the Mexican defence, but not enough to shake and disassemble their formation. </p><p>With Mexico planning to run a 4-1-4-1 formation, the desire for midfield dominance is quite clear. Having four midfielders allows a variation in different types of attacks, either supporting the lone striker from behind as the wings drop back, or letting the wingers push upfront while the central midfielders stay back. </p><p>The four at the back are fixed defenders while the holding midfielder in front of them can rotate between creating chances into the final third through the central midfielders or play defender if necessary. </p><p>South Korea on the other hand, have opted for a more straightforward approach with emphasis on their wingers. With a 3-4-2-1 formation, there are wingers who stay close to the striker up ahead while an extra set of wingers are present on the far ends of the pitch — making for exciting offensive plays. </p><p>Once past the initial midfield line, the South Korean attack can see a temporary advantage in both the wide areas as the wing-back and attacking midfielder create a 2v1 against the Mexican left and right backs. However, the lone midfielder at the back can shift to either side to protect the attack with the disadvantage that one of the sides will be ultimately left with a 2v1 for the Mexicans. </p><p>The build-up to the game has been one filled with unlikely controversy. </p><p>A South Korean team security reported seeing a mystery drone flying over their training facilities, and was brought down later with the help of a Mexican military drone specialist. Two men were seen fleeing the scene after retrieving parts of the crashed drone. </p><p>With questionable strategies perhaps being employed even off the pitch, this Group A clash is one to keep an eye out for as it will determine the first of the entrees to the knockout stages. With tactical intrigue, a battle for top spot and even off-field drama adding to the occasion, all roads point towards a fiercely contested encounter in Guadalajara.</p>