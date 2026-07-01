Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 to reach last 16 and end knockout hoodoo

Ecuador enjoyed more of the ball after the restart as they searched for a way back into the contest, but without threatening Rangel.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 04:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 04:59 IST
Sports NewsMexicoFIFA World Cup 2026Ecuador

Follow us on :

Follow Us