FIFA World Cup 2026 | Co-hosts Mexico fire the first salvo

<p>Co-hosts Mexico fired an early salvo by beating South Africa 2-0 in the lung opener of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> which saw three red cards at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.</p><p>Julian Quinones scored an early goal in the ninth minute while Raul Jimenez netted a comfort one in the 67th.</p><p>As a journalist who covered football in Middle East/West Asia for decades amidst the swathe of sands, the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener in a diverse continent and in a totally divergent time zone was a different ball game all together as ultimately it was the 'Beautiful Game', who was the winner on the opening day of globe's ultimate showpiece event. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | The 'Beautiful Game' is set to roll on under the shadow of the bayonet .<p>Compared to the ill-tempered Qatar vs Ecuador opener for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022, the 2026 edition opening game on June 11, 2026, which signalled a switch to the traditional summer window (unlike the Middle East version which was a break from the tradition due to the soaring temperatures in the region at that time) went through different emotions and a divergent game-plan all-together.</p><p>As a football fan, who walked through the Corniche on a morning stroll in the backdrop of the imposing Doha skyline, ahead of the opening game of the quadrennial extravaganza four years back, the feeling or the 'vibe' as' Gen Z''puts it, for the kick off in Mexico, was totally different.</p><p>The tournament which began amidst the shadow of a nuclear holocaust between the US and Iran is being co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada and will have many firsts to its credit, including a record 48 teams.<br><br>Mexico next takes on South Korea in their group match while South Africa take on Czech Republic.</p><p>As football returned to the Americas after a 32-year hiatus, it was the 'Beautiful Game'which was the winner as the Mexico vs South Africa game has set the tone and tenor for the next one month.</p><p>The run-up to the tournament in Mexico, which the country is co-hosting with the US and Canada, has been marked by social unrest in the capital as various groups -- from teachers to families of those missing in the drug war -- have marched in attempt... But football emerged the winner. </p><p>Sixteen years after 'Waka Waka', Colombian pop diva Shakira would have returned to the World Cup cauldron with 'Dai Dai' but it looked as though Jung Kook and Fahad Al Kubaisi were still there all along with 'Dreamers'. Nostalgia indeed!</p><p>From Austin Town to Azhikode to Al Wakrah to Allianz Arena to Anfield.. there is just one buzzword |Dai Dai!<br><br>39 days, 104 matches.. It just doesn't get bigger than this! Buck up guys!</p>