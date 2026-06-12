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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Co-hosts Mexico fire the first salvo

The co-hosts opened their campaign with a gritty 2-0 win against South Africa as the quadrennial extravaganza got under way amidst a nuclear holocaust.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 21:04 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsMexicoFootball NewsSouth AfricaWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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