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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mexico opens with passion, parties and protests

Fans in Mariachi costumes, with sombreros and trumpets, formed a sea of dark green ‌support as Shakira and Burna Boy performed the ​2026 World Cup anthem.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 18:27 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFAFIFA World Cup 2026

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