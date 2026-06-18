FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mixed fortunes for Asian teams

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Asian teams show mixed results in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening matches, with both promise and challenges evident.
Key highlights
• South Korea's comeback
South Korea overcame a 0-1 deficit to beat Czechia 2-1, demonstrating resilience in their opening match.
• Qatar's fairytale draw
Qatar earned a 1-1 draw against Switzerland after a late equaliser, marking a historic moment for the hosts.
• Japan's competitive draw
Japan matched the Netherlands with a 2-2 draw, proving they can challenge Europe's top teams.
• Saudi Arabia's upset attempt
Saudi Arabia took a 1-0 lead against Uruguay but were pegged back to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested game.
• Iraq's tough debut
Iraq suffered a 4-1 defeat to Norway, highlighting the challenges of their first World Cup in 40 years.
Key statistics
No. 22 and No. 40 respectively
FIFA rankings of South Korea and Czechia
Four years ago
Swiss round-of-16 finish
40 years
Years since Iraq's last World Cup appearance
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 June 2026, 07:36 IST