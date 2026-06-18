FIFA World Cup 2026 | Mixed fortunes for Asian teams

Asian teams show mixed results in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening matches, with both promise and challenges evident.

In one line

Key highlights

• South Korea's comeback South Korea overcame a 0-1 deficit to beat Czechia 2-1, demonstrating resilience in their opening match.

• Qatar's fairytale draw Qatar earned a 1-1 draw against Switzerland after a late equaliser, marking a historic moment for the hosts.

• Japan's competitive draw Japan matched the Netherlands with a 2-2 draw, proving they can challenge Europe's top teams.

• Saudi Arabia's upset attempt Saudi Arabia took a 1-0 lead against Uruguay but were pegged back to a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested game.