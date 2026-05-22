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Iran football team secures visas for World Cup 2026 amid geopolitical travel restrictions and fitness concerns.
Key points
• Surprise squad call-up
Striker Shahriyar Moghanlou received an unexpected call-up to Iran's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup, joining teammate Saman Ghoddos.
• Visa complications
The entire squad applied for Canadian visas, while some players also sought US entry in Ankara due to geopolitical travel restrictions linked to the IRGC.
• Fitness revival efforts
Iran held a pre-tournament camp in Turkey to regain match fitness after a seven-week domestic league suspension caused by regional conflicts.
• World Cup group-stage matches
Iran will play all three group-stage matches in the United States, facing New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Los Angeles respectively.
• Political travel barriers
Both the US and Canada classify the IRGC as a 'terrorist entity', complicating travel arrangements for Iranian officials and players with potential links.
Key statistics
3
Number of group-stage matches Iran will play in the US
June 1
Deadline for final squad reduction
June 11 to July 19
Duration of World Cup 2026
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 22 May 2026, 06:26 IST