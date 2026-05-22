Key points

• Surprise squad call-up Striker Shahriyar Moghanlou received an unexpected call-up to Iran's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup, joining teammate Saman Ghoddos.

• Visa complications The entire squad applied for Canadian visas, while some players also sought US entry in Ankara due to geopolitical travel restrictions linked to the IRGC.

• Fitness revival efforts Iran held a pre-tournament camp in Turkey to regain match fitness after a seven-week domestic league suspension caused by regional conflicts.

• World Cup group-stage matches Iran will play all three group-stage matches in the United States, facing New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Los Angeles respectively.