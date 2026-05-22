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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Moghanlou gets surprise call-up as Iran players apply for US and Canada visas

The whole ‌squad attended appointments for Canadian visas, while some players who had not applied for US visas also submitted applications in Ankara.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:26 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Moghanlou gets surprise call-up as Iran players apply for US and Canada visas

In one line
Iran football team secures visas for World Cup 2026 amid geopolitical travel restrictions and fitness concerns.
Key points
Surprise squad call-up
Striker Shahriyar Moghanlou received an unexpected call-up to Iran's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup, joining teammate Saman Ghoddos.
Visa complications
The entire squad applied for Canadian visas, while some players also sought US entry in Ankara due to geopolitical travel restrictions linked to the IRGC.
Fitness revival efforts
Iran held a pre-tournament camp in Turkey to regain match fitness after a seven-week domestic league suspension caused by regional conflicts.
World Cup group-stage matches
Iran will play all three group-stage matches in the United States, facing New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Los Angeles respectively.
Political travel barriers
Both the US and Canada classify the IRGC as a 'terrorist entity', complicating travel arrangements for Iranian officials and players with potential links.
Key statistics
3
Number of group-stage matches Iran will play in the US
June 1
Deadline for final squad reduction
June 11 to July 19
Duration of World Cup 2026
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:26 IST
FootballSports NewsMexicoCanadaFootball NewsIranUSAVisaWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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