FIFA World Cup 2026 | Morocco bully Scotland into submission for 1-0 win, take control of Group C

<p>Massachusetts: <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/morocco">Morocco</a> outmuscled Scotland for a 1-0 win thanks to the tournament's fastest goal on Friday, taking control of Group C in the World Cup and moving into top spot with one match left to play.</p><p>The North Africans, surprise semi-finalists in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a> four years ago, were in complete control throughout despite the deceptive scoreline, bullying the Scots into submission and scoring the winner with Ismael Saibari after 71 seconds of play.</p><p>Morocco now have four points from their two matches and will next play Haiti on Wednesday. Scotland, with three points from two games, face five-time champions Brazil on the last matchday. Brazil and Haiti face each other later on Friday.</p><p>The top two teams of each group win automatic qualification for the round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia. <p>The Scots were brimming with confidence after their scrappy 1-0 opening win over Haiti for their first World Cup victory in 36 years but were quickly brought down to earth.</p><p>The Moroccans needed less than two minutes to open their account with Ismael Saibari slipping in behind the defence to latch on to a Brahim Diaz cross as central defender Grant Hanley stepped out too early, and he powered in his shot for the earliest goal in this World Cup.</p><p>Saibari, who scored in their 1-1 draw against Brazil last week and has reportedly passed a medical to join German champions Bayern Munich, became only the second African player to score in his first two appearances at the World Cup, after Egypt's Mohamed Salah.</p><p>The Moroccans, who saw captain Achraf Hakimi booed by Scottish fans with the player facing a rape trial, came agonisingly close to a second goal when Azzedine Ounahi charged down the left, cut the ball back but a pair of Moroccan players narrowly failed to connect in front of goal.</p><p>Ounahi had raised eyebrows a day earlier, saying his team were aiming to reach the final, but they showed they mean business in this tournament as the Scots failed to get a single shot on or off target until deep in first-half stoppage time.</p><p>Instead they had to play constant catch-up with Moroccans pressing, winning possession and breaking through seemingly at will, with Bilal El Khannouss firing over the bar in the 36th minute after yet another superb move.</p><p>It was one-way traffic after the break with Saibari hitting the post with a deflected effort and El Khannouss forcing a good save by goalkeeper Angus Gunn with a glancing header minutes after the restart.</p><p>Scotland tried to pile on the pressure late in the game but despite some chances, could not carve out an equaliser.</p>