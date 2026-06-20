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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Morocco bully Scotland into submission for 1-0 win, take control of Group C

Morocco now ​have four points from their two matches and will next play Haiti on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:39 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 00:39 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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