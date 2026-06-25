FIFA World Cup 2026 | Morocco earn comeback win over Haiti to reach last 32 as group runners-up

<p>Atlanta: Morocco came from behind twice in a highly entertaining first half before overcoming already eliminated Haiti 4-2 on Wednesday thanks to goals from substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Yassine Gessime to advance to the World Cup round of 32 as Group C runners-up.</p><p>Brazil topped the standings on seven points, ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/morocco">Morocco</a> on goal difference and Haiti finished bottom without a point. Morocco, who came in hoping to bag a hatful of goals in an attempt to overhaul Brazil, will play the Group F winners in Houston on Monday.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana witch doctor 'releases' Harry Kane from 'spell' after scoreless outing.<p>Haiti's first was given as an own goal after Lenny Joseph's backheeled effort went in off Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou. Achraf Hakimi equalised, before Wilson Isidor's stunning strike put Haiti back in front and Ismael Saibari levelled again on the stroke of halftime.</p><p>Haiti were on the verge of earning their first World Cup point until Rahimi's goal 12 minutes from time following a corner and Gessime wrapped up the win late on.</p>