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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Morocco earn comeback win over Haiti to reach last 32 as group runners-up

Brazil topped the ​standings on seven ⁠points, ahead of Morocco on goal difference and Haiti finished bottom without a point.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 00:10 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 00:10 IST
FootballSports NewsHaitiMoroccoFIFA World Cup 2026

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