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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Motels, marshland and luxury rates: Welcome to New Jersey

Booking a room for ​the final on July 19 will cost you around $2,300, according to World of Blue’s website, or about seven times what you would pay a month later.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:42 IST
FootballUSSports NewsNew JerseyFIFA World Cup 2026

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