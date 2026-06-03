Four Indian-origin players will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking a historic first.

In one line

Key points

• Historic debut Four players of Indian origin will feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time in history.

• Players and teams Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar), Nishan Velupillay (Australia), Samuel Moutoussamy (Congo), and Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) will represent their respective nations.

• Indian roots The players trace their heritage to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Jalandhar, showcasing India's diverse football connections.

• First since 2006 This marks the first time since 2006 that an Indian-origin player featured in the World Cup.