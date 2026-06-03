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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Four Indian-origin players will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking a historic first.
Key points
• Historic debut
Four players of Indian origin will feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time in history.
• Players and teams
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar), Nishan Velupillay (Australia), Samuel Moutoussamy (Congo), and Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) will represent their respective nations.
• Indian roots
The players trace their heritage to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Jalandhar, showcasing India's diverse football connections.
• First since 2006
This marks the first time since 2006 that an Indian-origin player featured in the World Cup.
• Global representation
The players highlight football's growing inclusivity and the increasing influence of Indian-origin talent worldwide.
Key statistics
4
Number of Indian-origin players
2006
Years since last Indian-origin player in World Cup
19
Age of Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid
2018
Years since Sarpreet Singh's All Whites debut
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Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid will wear the Al Annabi colours.
Published 03 June 2026, 06:56 IST