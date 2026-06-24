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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Munoz strike sends Colombia into World Cup Round of 32

Colombia, who opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, commanded possession and created numerous chances.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 05:11 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 05:11 IST
Sports NewsFootball NewsColombiaFIFA World Cup 2026

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