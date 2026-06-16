FIFA World Cup 2026 | New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh becomes first player of Indian origin to feature in starting 11

<p>New Zealand's midfielder Sarpreet Singh became the first footballer of Indian origin to start in a FIFA World Cup<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-cup"> </a>match in his team's 2-2 draw against Iran in their Group G tie at Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p><p>Born in Auckland to Punjabi parents, the 27-year-old made his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-cup">World Cup</a> debut in the politically-charged match and had a few attempts at the Iranian goal. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran snatch more than a 'point' in their stalemate with New Zealand.<p>He was named in the starting XI by head coach Darren Bazeley and played almost the whole match, substituted only in the 90th minute.</p><p>New Zealand coach Bazeley kept faith on Sarpreet till the end as Iran came back twice from a goal down to play out a 2-2 draw. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Indian-origin Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid creates history, makes it to Qatar squad.<p>Wearing No. 10 jersey, Sarpreet had three shots at the Iranian goal, including one in the 61st minute which, however, could not beat the Iran goalkeeper.</p><p>He operated in the middle of the park in New Zealand's 4-2-3-1 formation.</p><p>Two days back, Nishan Velupillay of Australia, another player of Indian descent, made his World Cup debut in his team's 2-0 win over Turkey in Canada. The 25-year-old winger was not in the starting line-up and came in from the bench in the 60th minute.</p><p>Before <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup">this edition of the FIFA World Cup</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026"> </a>jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, Vikash Dhorasoo of France was the only player of Indian descent to have played a World Cup game. The midfielder played two group matches in the 2006 World Cup in Germany where France finished runners-up.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Multiple Indian flavour at globe's ultimate showpiece event.<p>Two more players of Indian origin -- Qatar's Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid and Samuel Moutoussamy -- who will be representing the Democratic Republic of Congo feature in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>which will go on till July 19.</p><p>Though Qatar played their opening game against Switzerlad, Tahsin was not part of the team.</p><p>Congo will open their campaign with a game against the mighty Portugal on June 17.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>