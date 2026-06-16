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FIFA World Cup 2026 | New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh becomes first player of Indian origin to feature in starting 11

Born in Auckland to Punjabi parents, the 27-year-old made his World Cup debut in the politically-charged match against Iran and had a few attempts at the Iranian goal.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 13:20 IST
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