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FIFA World Cup 2026 | New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh proud to be trailblazer for Sikh community at World Cup

The ⁠27-year-old became the first Sikh to ‌play at a World ​Cup when he took the field in New Zealand's 2-2 draw with Iran in Los Angeles in their opener.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 21:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOpinionPanorama

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