FIFA World Cup 2026 | New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh proud to be trailblazer for Sikh community at World Cup

<p>Indian-origin New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh, who made his FIFA World Cup 2026 debut, hopes his appearance at the quadrennial extarvaganza can pave the way for other players of South Asian heritage to reach the game's biggest stage.</p><p>The 27-year-old became the first Sikh to play at a World Cup when he took the field in New Zealand's 2-2 draw with Iran in Los Angeles in their opener.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh becomes first player of Indian origin to feature in starting 11.<p>“It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my people, my family, my community," Sarpreet told local media at the team's hotel in San Diego, California.</p><p>“I’m very happy to be the first, and pave the way for the rest of them coming through. I hope to see many more Singhs and Sikhs and Punjabi footballers coming through, and Indian heritage footballers."</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Multiple Indian flavour at globe's ultimate showpiece event.<p>India have never played at a World Cup, though they qualified for the 1950 tournament in Brazil when other Asian nations withdrew from qualifying. India ended up pulling out of the tournament due to financial concerns.</p><p>Several players with Indian heritage are representing other nations at the finals in North America, including Australia forward Nishan Velupillay, whose mother has southern Indian roots, and Qatar winger Tahsin Jamshid as well as Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy.<br></p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Indian-origin Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid creates history, makes it to Qatar squad.<p>Sarpreet said he had noticed people supporting him when New Zealand played at a tournament in India several years ago.</p><p>"I always know I’m representing them, as well as New Zealand, so I always try and do my best,” he said.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>