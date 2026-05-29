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Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Neymar a doubtful starter for opener against Morocco

Brazil's World Cup opening match is against Morocco on ​June 13 ⁠in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:49 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsBrazilNeymarFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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