<p>Brazilian star Neymar is expected to be sidelined up to three weeks with a right calf injury, putting his availability in doubt for Brazil's opening match of the World Cup.</p><p>The forward has been out of action since May 17. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi to lead Argentina's title defence .<p>Brazil's World Cup opening match is against Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. </p><p>"He arrived at Granja Comary (Wednesday), underwent a full medical examination, which included an MRI scan that revealed a Grade 2 calf injury, not just swelling," Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Thursday. "He is expected to be fit to play in two to three weeks."</p><p>Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, rejoined his boyhood club Santos last year after a stay with Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.</p><p>The 34-year-old has collected eight goals through his three World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022) and will try to guide the Selecao to their first title since 2002.</p><p>At the FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil are in drawn into Group C along with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>