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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Norway's Haaland shines on World Cup debut with two goals for 4-1 victory over Iraq

In the 29th minute ​of his country's ⁠first World Cup match in 28 years, Haaland slid in at the far post to connect with a ⁠low ‌cross from left back David Moller Wolfe.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:55 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 00:55 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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