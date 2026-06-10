FIFA World Cup 2026 | Opening Ceremony: Spotlight on Shakira and Burna Boy

<p>The FIFA World Cup this year is on the verge of being a record-breaking event with number of teams, number of matches and fan attendance. To add to the glory of the world cup, the opening ceremony before the first match of the tournament -- Mexico vs South Africa -- will feature a plethora of popular music artists. </p><p>Hosted by multiple countries across the North American continent, FIFA plans to host an opening ceremony for each opening match in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with the first one being on June 11th in Mexico City Stadium.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | The 'Beautiful Game' is set to roll on under the shadow of the bayonet .<p>This ceremony will bring on Alejandro Fernandez for the Mexican national anthem while global sensation Tyla will perform the national anthem for away side South Africa. Grammy Award-winning Mexican band Mana will be accompanied by Ryan Castro, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Belinda and Los Angeles Azules. </p><p>The spotlight of the opening ceremony will be on Nigerian song-writer Burna Boy and Shakira as they perform their hit song 'Dai Dai' in honour of this year's World Cup. </p><p>The opening ceremony will begin at 10:30 p.m. IST on June 11, and the match will take place at 12:30 a.m. IST on June 12. For fans in India, the opening ceremony and the first match of the World Cup that follows will be available to watch on ZEE5 for digital streaming and the Unite8 Sports network for television.</p>