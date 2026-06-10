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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Opening Ceremony: Spotlight on Shakira and Burna Boy

World-renowned artists will take the stage at Mexico City for the the opening ceremony of the World Cup.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:12 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:12 IST
sportsSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupMusicianFIFA World Cup 2026Opening ceremony

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