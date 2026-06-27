Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 opens US eyes to football's global roar

The tournament has offered a vivid reminder that soccer is not a niche sport trying to crack the American mainstream.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 11:18 IST
FootballUSSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us