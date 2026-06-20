FIFA World Cup 2026 | Paraguay's Miguel Almiron becomes first player to be red-carded for covering mouth

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron becomes the first player sent off at the 2026 World Cup for covering his mouth during a racist remark.
Key points
• New FIFA rule
FIFA introduced a rule to deter racist comments by sending off players who cover their mouths to hide verbal abuse.
• Almiron's red card
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was sent off in stoppage time against Turkey for covering his mouth while insulting an opponent.
• Rule enforcement
Referee Ivan Barton reviewed the incident on video and issued a red card under the new rule.
• Team impact
Paraguay held on to win 1-0 despite playing with 10 men for the entire second half.
• Future consequences
Almiron will miss Paraguay's final Group D match against Australia due to suspension.
Key statistics
First-half stoppage time
Match time of red card
1
Paraguay's yellow cards before red card
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 June 2026, 10:43 IST