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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Phil Foden and Cole Palmer left out of England squad

Only eight ⁠of England's Qatar 2022 ‌World Cup squad, when the Three Lions reached the quarterfinals, made this year's selection.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 11:46 IST
FootballSports NewsEnglandWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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