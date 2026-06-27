FIFA World Cup 2026 | Plenty at stake for Portugal and Colombia

Portugal

• Portugal's attacking firepower Portugal boasts a star-studded attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace against Uzbekistan, and dynamic wingers like Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto, supported by midfield maestros Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes.

• Head-to-head stakes This is the first-ever World Cup meeting between Portugal and Colombia, with both teams already qualified for the round-of-32 but vying for top spot in Group K and a potentially easier knockout path.