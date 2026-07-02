FIFA World Cup 2026 | Portugal and Croatia set to face-off in heavyweight knockout battle

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Portugal and Croatia face a high-stakes World Cup knockout clash featuring legends Ronaldo and Modric in their potential final meeting.
Key differences
Portugal
• Legendary rivalry
Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, former Real Madrid teammates, face off in what could be their last World Cup match.
• Croatia's resilience
Croatia recovered from an opening loss to England with two wins, showcasing tournament experience and knockout mentality.
• Knockout pedigree
Croatia boast strong knockout experience, having reached the 2018 final and finished third in 2022.
Croatia
• Portugal's group stage
Portugal advanced with five points from one win and two draws, showing defensive solidity but inconsistent attacking form.
• Tactical contrast
Portugal likely to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Croatia may counter with a 3-4-2-1 to overload midfield.
Key statistics
1
Portugal's group stage goals conceded
5
Croatia's group stage goals scored
5
Croatia's group stage goals conceded
5
Portugal's group stage points
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 02 July 2026, 10:00 IST