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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Portugal and Croatia set to face-off in heavyweight knockout battle

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luke Modric prepare for what could be the last meeting for one of these modern day legends in a World Cup.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:00 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Portugal and Croatia set to face-off in heavyweight knockout battle

In one line
Portugal and Croatia face a high-stakes World Cup knockout clash featuring legends Ronaldo and Modric in their potential final meeting.
Key differences
Portugal
Legendary rivalry
Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, former Real Madrid teammates, face off in what could be their last World Cup match.
Croatia's resilience
Croatia recovered from an opening loss to England with two wins, showcasing tournament experience and knockout mentality.
Knockout pedigree
Croatia boast strong knockout experience, having reached the 2018 final and finished third in 2022.
Croatia
Portugal's group stage
Portugal advanced with five points from one win and two draws, showing defensive solidity but inconsistent attacking form.
Tactical contrast
Portugal likely to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Croatia may counter with a 3-4-2-1 to overload midfield.
Key statistics
1
Portugal's group stage goals conceded
5
Croatia's group stage goals scored
5
Croatia's group stage goals conceded
5
Portugal's group stage points
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:00 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsCristiano RonaldoFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupCroatiaportugalFIFA World Cup 2026Luka Modricanalysis

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