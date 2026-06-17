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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener

Portugal took the lead inside six minutes when Pedro ​Neto crossed ⁠for Joao Neves to head home from 15 metres
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 19:20 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 19:20 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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