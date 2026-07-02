FIFA World Cup 2026 | Portugal vs Croatia: Bhutia tips Ronaldo’s side to prevail in high-voltage clash

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Portugal and Croatia face off in a high-stakes World Cup 2026 clash, with Bhutia analysing their title credentials and key tactical battles.
Key points
• Portugal's title credentials
Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia believes Portugal are legitimate contenders despite an inconsistent group-stage campaign, highlighting their overall quality and attacking strength.
• Portugal's reliance on Ronaldo
While Cristiano Ronaldo remains a key figure, Bhutia notes Portugal are no longer solely dependent on him, with other players capable of making a significant impact.
• Croatia's ageing squad concerns
Bhutia suggests Croatia lack the same quality as previous generations due to age, with reduced pace and a slower game, though Luka Modrić remains their crucial player.
• Portugal's attacking edge
Bhutia believes Portugal's attacking style, including their full-backs and frontline, gives them an advantage, though their midfield lacks a true defensive anchor.
• Modrić's pivotal role for Croatia
Bhutia emphasises that Modrić must have a major impact for Croatia to progress, as their hopes rest heavily on his influence in the match.
Key statistics
10
Ronaldo's World Cup goals
6
Ronaldo and Modrić's World Cup appearances
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 02 July 2026, 10:25 IST