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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Portugal vs Croatia: Bhutia tips Ronaldo’s side to prevail in high-voltage clash

While admitting that Portugal is yet to deliver their best, the ex Indian captain was quick to add that they possess the quality to turn up with a completely different level of performance in knockout fixtures.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:25 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Portugal vs Croatia: Portugal are definitely contenders, though we haven't seen them play like one so far, says Bhutia

In one line
Portugal and Croatia face off in a high-stakes World Cup 2026 clash, with Bhutia analysing their title credentials and key tactical battles.
Key points
Portugal's title credentials
Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia believes Portugal are legitimate contenders despite an inconsistent group-stage campaign, highlighting their overall quality and attacking strength.
Portugal's reliance on Ronaldo
While Cristiano Ronaldo remains a key figure, Bhutia notes Portugal are no longer solely dependent on him, with other players capable of making a significant impact.
Croatia's ageing squad concerns
Bhutia suggests Croatia lack the same quality as previous generations due to age, with reduced pace and a slower game, though Luka Modrić remains their crucial player.
Portugal's attacking edge
Bhutia believes Portugal's attacking style, including their full-backs and frontline, gives them an advantage, though their midfield lacks a true defensive anchor.
Modrić's pivotal role for Croatia
Bhutia emphasises that Modrić must have a major impact for Croatia to progress, as their hopes rest heavily on his influence in the match.
Key statistics
10
Ronaldo's World Cup goals
6
Ronaldo and Modrić's World Cup appearances
41
Ronaldo's age
40
Modrić's age
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:25 IST
FootballSports NewsCristiano RonaldoFootball NewsFifa world cupCroatiaportugalFIFA World Cup 2026Luka ModricBaichung Bhutia

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