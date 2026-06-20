FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar Football Association sends message of support to Canada's Ismael Kone

<p>The Qatar Football Association (QFA) sent a message of support to Canada midfielder Ismael Kone after he was injured during the teams' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>match on Thursday.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Watch: Qatar, Canada players get into ugly scuffle after the final whistle .<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a> suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat to Canada in their Group B clash, which saw Kone sustain a broken leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from Qatar's Assim Madibo. Kone has since undergone surgery.</p>.<p>The QFA posted a photo on its social media accounts showing Kone waving to fans as he was carried off on a stretcher, along with a message wishing him a speedy recovery. </p><p>The mesage read "Get Well Soon Ismaël Koné 🤍🙏"</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Canada's Ismael Kone stretchered off with leg injury in win over Qatar.<p>Qatar, the 2022 FIFA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-cup">World Cup</a> hosts began their 2026 campaign by holding Switzerland 1-1 before suffering a thrashing at the hands of Canada.</p><p>The Al Annabi will conclude their Group B campaign at the ongoing World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 24. </p>