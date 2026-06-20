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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar Football Association sends message of support to Canada's Ismael Kone

The Qatar Football Association posted a ‌photo of Kone on ‌its social media accounts ‌along ⁠with a message wishing him a speedy recovery.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 10:06 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsCanadaFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupQatarFIFA World Cup 2026

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