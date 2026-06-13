FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar have a point to prove while chasing dream

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Qatar aim to redeem their World Cup reputation after a dismal debut in 2022, seeking first-ever points in 2026.
Key points
• World Cup debut failure
Qatar lost all three group matches in their 2022 World Cup debut, scoring just one goal and failing to progress.
• Recent progress
Under Julen Lopetegui, Qatar retained the AFC Asian Cup and qualified for the 2026 World Cup on merit for the first time.
• Dream and ambition
Lopetegui emphasised the team's determination to compete seriously, aiming to secure their first World Cup points in 2026.
• Preparation challenges
Qatar's build-up was disrupted by cancellations of friendlies against Serbia and Argentina due to regional conflicts.
• Group D opponents
Qatar face Switzerland, Canada, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group D, seeking to prove their mettle against stronger opposition.
Key statistics
1
World Cup debut goals scored
3
World Cup debut matches lost
2
AFC Asian Cup titles WON
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Published 13 June 2026, 07:53 IST