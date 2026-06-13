FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar have a point to prove while chasing dream

Qatar aim to redeem their World Cup reputation after a dismal debut in 2022, seeking first-ever points in 2026.

Key points

• World Cup debut failure Qatar lost all three group matches in their 2022 World Cup debut, scoring just one goal and failing to progress.

• Recent progress Under Julen Lopetegui, Qatar retained the AFC Asian Cup and qualified for the 2026 World Cup on merit for the first time.

• Dream and ambition Lopetegui emphasised the team's determination to compete seriously, aiming to secure their first World Cup points in 2026.

• Preparation challenges Qatar's build-up was disrupted by cancellations of friendlies against Serbia and Argentina due to regional conflicts.