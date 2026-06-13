Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar have a point to prove while chasing dream

Much water has flown down the Doha Corniche since their dismal World Cup debut four years back as the Al Annabi have made some giant strides in recent times.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 07:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar have a point to prove while chasing dream

In one line
Qatar aim to redeem their World Cup reputation after a dismal debut in 2022, seeking first-ever points in 2026.
Key points
World Cup debut failure
Qatar lost all three group matches in their 2022 World Cup debut, scoring just one goal and failing to progress.
Recent progress
Under Julen Lopetegui, Qatar retained the AFC Asian Cup and qualified for the 2026 World Cup on merit for the first time.
Dream and ambition
Lopetegui emphasised the team's determination to compete seriously, aiming to secure their first World Cup points in 2026.
Preparation challenges
Qatar's build-up was disrupted by cancellations of friendlies against Serbia and Argentina due to regional conflicts.
Group D opponents
Qatar face Switzerland, Canada, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group D, seeking to prove their mettle against stronger opposition.
Key statistics
1
World Cup debut goals scored
3
World Cup debut matches lost
2
AFC Asian Cup titles WON
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 07:53 IST
FootballSports NewsFootball NewsSwitzerlandFIFAFifa world cupQatarAFC Asian CupFIFA World Cup 2026Asian CupAFC

Follow us on :

Follow Us