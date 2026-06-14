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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland

Qatar soaked up the pressure in ‌the blistering California ‌sun and deep into added ‌time stunned the ‌Swiss.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:38 IST
FootballSports NewsSwitzerlandFIFAQatarFIFA World Cup 2026

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