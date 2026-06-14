FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland

<p>Santa Clara: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a> snatched their first ever World Cup point with a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/switzerland">Switzerland</a> in an energetic and one-sided Group B opener on Saturday.</p><p>The Swiss went ahead in the 17th minute when Breel Embolo coolly stroked home a penalty but paid the price for failing to score more after 26 attempts on goal in a match they dominated right from the kickoff.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ghana slams Canada for denying visa to Thomas Partey.<p>Qatar soaked up the pressure in the blistering California sun and deep into added time stunned the Swiss, with captain Boualem Khoukhi heading home a cross from the left from Homam Ahmed to spark chaotic scenes in the stadium.</p><p>Qatar face co-hosts Canada in Vancouver and Switzerland take on Bosnia at the Los Angeles Stadium in the next Group B games on Thursday.</p>