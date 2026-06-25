FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar's Assim Madibo handed five-match ban for breaking Canada's Ismael Kone's leg

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Qatar midfielder receives five-match ban for serious foul play injuring Canada's Ismael Kone in FIFA World Cup 2026.
Key highlights
• Five-match suspension
FIFA's Disciplinary Committee imposed a five-match ban on Qatar's Assim Madibo for serious foul play after his tackle broke Canada midfielder Ismael Kone's leg.
• Injury and aftermath
Kone underwent surgery, and Madibo, along with Qatar's sports minister, visited him in hospital to check on his health.
• Coach's disagreement
Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui argued Madibo's red card was unjustified, claiming the referee initially showed only a yellow card.
• Historical context
FIFA has issued longer bans in the past, such as Luis Suárez's nine-match suspension for biting an opponent in 2014.
Key statistics
Five matches
Ban length imposed by FIFA
6-0
Canada's margin of victory over Qatar
Nine matches
Suárez's ban for biting incident
Eight games
Tassotti's ban for elbowing incident
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 25 June 2026, 06:45 IST