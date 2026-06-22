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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Red card tally of previous two World Cups matched by 2026 edition already

The 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups saw eight red cards shown to players combined — a feat this year’s tournament has achieved already.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:27 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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