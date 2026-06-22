FIFA World Cup 2026 | Red card tally of previous two World Cups matched by 2026 edition already

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a> has seen quite the reform in rules and regulations of the sport and everybody is already witnessing the effects of it in real time. </p><p>This year’s tournament has already matched the previous two World Cups’ total red card count at eight, in less than half the number of matches. As many as 40 out of the 104 matches have been completed and the eighth red card of the competition was shown to Belgium’s Nathan Ngoy in a match against Iran.</p><p>Other dismissals include Paraguayan attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron, Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic, Mexico’s Cesar Montes, Assim Madibo and Homam Ahmed for Qatar in their match against Canada and South Africa’s Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane.</p><p>The 2018 and 2022 World Cups had four red cards each, and in the 2026 edition, six red cards have been straight and without contest from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and two following a VAR review.</p><p>The tournament is still young and it is closest to breaking the 2014 record of 10 red cards. Two prior World Cups still stand out in this statistic, with 2010 seeing 17 dismissals and 2006 with the most at 28.</p>