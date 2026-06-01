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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Relief for fans in India as Zee Entertainment secures broadcasting rights

The announcement marks the end of a long, anxiety driven wait to finalise the broadcaster of the mega event in India.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:35 IST
FootballSports NewsZEE EntertainmentFIFA World Cup 2026

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